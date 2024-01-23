'Duality', a transformative art exhibition on motherhood in Dhaka's Lalmatia

Artist Salma Zakia Bristy traces her artistic path alongside that of her son Mashrafi Aveen at an exhibition titled 'Duality — Mother and Child, the State of Combining Two Different Souls' at the Kalakendra art gallery in Dhaka's Lalmatia.

The exhibition tracks the profound journey of two individuals navigating the complexity of motherhood and the world of a child with unique needs. It is a monument to the transformative potential of art.

Bristy, an abstract expressionist, has a minimalistic yet evocative approach to art. Through abstract shapes and forms and a nuanced palette, she and her son invite visitors into a world where the complex and the simple coexist. Aveen, who has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is an active participant in the creative endeavour.