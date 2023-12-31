    বাংলা

    I always fumble my New Year’s resolutions. But I have a fresh plan for a new me in 2024

    Many of us want big, sweeping changes to our lives, but without smaller, concrete steps to work towards, we can fall short of our goals

    Samia Zahin
    Published : 31 Dec 2023, 11:57 AM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2023, 11:57 AM

    As the year winds down, I usually open up a new journal. It's really exciting to touch and see and smell the pages that will hold all the ideas, thoughts, and visions of the coming year. Feels a bit fancy too. And I start imagining that it can be the starting point for a better me.

    I start writing about the ways I want to focus and change my life. All the things I can do to start anew.

    It all comes to a head with New Year’s resolutions. I list down all I need to do to achieve the perfect life. I pore over it, again and again, trying to etch the ultimate manifesto for complete happiness.

    But, partway into next year, I’ve already strayed from the path I once saw so clearly. I end up feeling disappointed in myself and vow to do better. But then the cycle repeats.

    Why? Why is it that I find it so hard to stick to the plans I set out to better myself and improve my own life?

    For a long time, I thought it might be me. That I was incapable of making progress. That I was setting the bar too high.

    If, like me, you struggle with your self-confidence, your resolutions can sound a bit too good to be true. And, as our old habits kick in and we lose faith in ourselves, those goals can seem further and further out of reach. Eventually they seem so unrealistic that they fade from our minds, erasing whatever we were trying to cultivate.

    So maybe I had to lower my own expectations. Stop asking too much of myself.

    But as the new year closed in again, I began to carefully consider where I went wrong all those times before and how I could shift away from my usual doom and gloom.

    That’s when I began to see a pattern. I found that, quite often, I stumbled in the first two or three months.  As I looked back, I was struck by how much energy and enthusiasm I started every annual project with. And how quickly that faded. Maybe I was tackling this the wrong way.

    The thing is, every time I started, I would try and do everything all at once. Make every major change immediately and force myself to stick to them. It was a shock to my system. I was making drastic changes to my life and expecting myself to adjust.

    Then, when I made a mistake, it felt almost comfortable because I was returning to the routines and habits of my usual life. This slowly eroded my drive, willpower and patience. And when I couldn’t keep up, it all started drifting away. This fed back into my feelings of inadequacy and the lingering worry that I would never reach my full potential.

    With this realisation, I began looking forward to making this round of resolutions a bit different.

    So, I started with wrapping up my thoughts on 2023. I went in a straight line through the year, cataloguing what I learned.

    Then, I made a small section that highlighted all my achievements this year – both major and minor. A true account of what I had accomplished.

    Then, on a fresh page, I set out my intentions for 2024. What I want next year to be like, the guiding theme that would focus my ideas for the next year.

    Then, once I had a sense of my main goals, I began to break them down into smaller sub-goals. These are easier to conceive, actionable, and have more manageable time frames. The key is to start small and stay consistent.

    To help maintain this constituency, I decided to focus on three main goals each month. But, I also built in a bit of flexibility. Even if I failed to keep up on one occasion, I could shift that particular goal to the next month without throwing the entirety of my plans into chaos.

    Armed with this new blueprint, I think I will be able to develop my patience and self-confidence and grow as a person.

    For a long time, I thought that I had no right to dream big. To hope for substantial changes in myself and my life. I thought it was inappropriate, especially when I believed the scope of what I could accomplish was so limited. I felt suffocated as the horizons of my life shrank in front of my eyes.

    But now I realise that dreaming big was never the issue. It was that I failed to give myself a proper chance. Next year, I hope to work towards more manageable milestones that are clear, simple, and achievable. These smaller goals won’t immediately rush me into a future of complete happiness, but they could be the first steps on that path.

    Little by little, I hope to make that journey. And, along the way, I hope to stand up for myself a little more.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    RELATED STORIES
    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Thomas Dybdahl and Lera Lynn – Days Aren’t Long Enough
    Song of the Day: Thomas Dybdahl and Lera Lynn – Days Aren’t Long Enough
    The warm and wistful track takes an honest look at the passage of time and an uncertain future while never losing hope
    Rain delays start of first T20 between South Africa and India
    Rain delays start of first T20 between S Africa and India
    The match was scheduled to start at 1400 GMT but the toss has been delayed indefinitely with more wet weather predicted through the afternoon and evening
    Singer/songwriter Taylor Swift appears on the cover of Time Magazine's 2023 "Person of the Year" edition, in an image released in New York City, US Dec 6, 2023. Photographs by Inez and Vinoodh for TIME/Handout via REUTERS
    Taylor Swift named Time's 'Person of the Year'
    Swift took the award in a year when her nearly two decades of fame and influence came to a peak, the magazine said
    Cricket - Second One Day International - South Africa v West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa – Mar 18, 2023 West Indies' Shai Hope in action
    Hope seals West Indies win against England
    Set 326 for victory, captain Hope anchored the West Indies reply and then produced some savage hitting to guide his team home

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India