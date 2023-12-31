I always fumble my New Year’s resolutions. But I have a fresh plan for a new me in 2024

For a long time, I thought it might be me. That I was incapable of making progress. That I was setting the bar too high.

If, like me, you struggle with your self-confidence, your resolutions can sound a bit too good to be true. And, as our old habits kick in and we lose faith in ourselves, those goals can seem further and further out of reach. Eventually they seem so unrealistic that they fade from our minds, erasing whatever we were trying to cultivate.

So maybe I had to lower my own expectations. Stop asking too much of myself.

But as the new year closed in again, I began to carefully consider where I went wrong all those times before and how I could shift away from my usual doom and gloom.

That’s when I began to see a pattern. I found that, quite often, I stumbled in the first two or three months. As I looked back, I was struck by how much energy and enthusiasm I started every annual project with. And how quickly that faded. Maybe I was tackling this the wrong way.

The thing is, every time I started, I would try and do everything all at once. Make every major change immediately and force myself to stick to them. It was a shock to my system. I was making drastic changes to my life and expecting myself to adjust.

Then, when I made a mistake, it felt almost comfortable because I was returning to the routines and habits of my usual life. This slowly eroded my drive, willpower and patience. And when I couldn’t keep up, it all started drifting away. This fed back into my feelings of inadequacy and the lingering worry that I would never reach my full potential.

With this realisation, I began looking forward to making this round of resolutions a bit different.