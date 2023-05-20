Unpaid internships are common job requirements. But they are a privilege open only to a wealthy few

This is where the issue of privilege comes into play. Many industries and employers now require internships as a pre-requisite before making a full-time offer, essentially blocking people who can't afford them from those fields. Those with no issue working for free can build their CV and make connections, while others continue to tread water. This can create a cycle of exclusion that gives unfair advantages to people from affluent families.

But this article isn't meant to take aim at those who work as unpaid interns. Accepting the privilege people have should not diminish your personal accomplishments. Still, we should recognise that aspects of people's identity and background may provide some with opportunities others do not have.

A company might not believe it is perpetrating a problem when it offers an unpaid internship, but it is important to understand that privilege is a systematic issue, one that is deeply rooted in our larger social structures and institutions. An employer might not be intentionally classist, but they can still contribute to a culture that prevents social mobility, further concentrating power and money in the hands of those who already have it.

Unpaid internships can be dehumanising and exploitative. As Bo Burnham elegantly puts it: "barely people, somehow legal, unpaid intern".