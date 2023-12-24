From firebrand Frank Pembleton to mentor Raymond Holt, Andre Braugher defined cops on television

Cops are, for better and worse, the lifeblood of American television. Peter Falk's puckish Detective Columbo and Mariska Hargitay's empathetic Olivia Benson may be the more famous depictions, but no actor on the small screen has genuinely captured the full range of what it means to be an American law enforcer like Andre Braugher.

The actor passed away recently, but his legacy lives on in the hearts of fans who saw a sterling career bookended by two titanic roles - the steely-eyed Frank Pembleton of Homicide: Life on the Street and the dry-witted Raymond Holt of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The two roles are sharply distinct but echo each other in intriguing ways.

Pembleton was a brilliant but often arrogant detective. He navigated Baltimore's underbelly with a sharp mind and an even sharper tongue. His dedication to justice and relentless pursuit of the truth were undeniable, but his abrasive personality and inflated ego often clashed with colleagues.

Every wrinkle and furrow on his face spoke of countless crushing cases, every sigh carrying the weight of a city devastated by crime. Prone to abrasive behaviour and quick to judge, he often berates others over their perceived flaws. His keen intellect made him a savant, a police officer whose approach to solving crimes was simply audacious.