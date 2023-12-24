From firebrand Frank Pembleton to mentor Raymond Holt, Andre Braugher defined cops on television

Cops are, for better and worse, the lifeblood of American television. Peter Falk's puckish Detective Columbo and Mariska Hargitay's empathetic Olivia Benson may be the more famous depictions, but no actor on the small screen has genuinely captured the full range of what it means to be an American law enforcer like Andre Braugher.
The actor passed away recently, but his legacy lives on in the hearts of fans who saw a sterling career bookended by two titanic roles - the steely-eyed Frank Pembleton of Homicide: Life on the Street and the dry-witted Raymond Holt of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
The two roles are sharply distinct but echo each other in intriguing ways.
Pembleton was a brilliant but often arrogant detective. He navigated Baltimore's underbelly with a sharp mind and an even sharper tongue. His dedication to justice and relentless pursuit of the truth were undeniable, but his abrasive personality and inflated ego often clashed with colleagues.
Every wrinkle and furrow on his face spoke of countless crushing cases, every sigh carrying the weight of a city devastated by crime. Prone to abrasive behaviour and quick to judge, he often berates others over their perceived flaws. His keen intellect made him a savant, a police officer whose approach to solving crimes was simply audacious.
But, over time, Pembleton reveals a kinder side, demonstrating a genuine affection for his wife Mary and a caring friendship with his partner Bayliss. As he unravelled the mysteries of Baltimore's darkest corners, Pembleton's journey navigated the complexities and moral quandaries that define a dedicated detective's career.
Fourteen years after he played the fiery maverick, Braugher returned to the television screens as another iconic police officer.
Captain Raymond Holt was the new chief of the 99th precinct, a police station filled with eccentric goofballs and reckless energy. At first, his deadpan delivery and unwavering seriousness feel like a lid on a temper that, like Pembleton's, is ready to blow. But behind that stoic exterior was a nurturing paternal core. Braugher's Holt is the dad of the show, a man of dry wit and subtle humour. Despite the stiffness the character requires, there's a subtle spark in his eyes, the slightest indication that he's in on the joke. And, over eight seasons, Braugher brought that buttoned-up charm to life.
Throughout the show, the façade slowly unravelled, revealing a heart of gold as he slowly grew to love his team. Holt was multifaceted – sassy, intelligent, and imbued with a loyalty that knew no bounds. Whether delivering a heart-wrenching monologue about the toll of police work or effortlessly cracking a joke about yoghurt with a deadpan expression, Braugher demonstrated a remarkable ability to navigate the emotional spectrum of Holt's character.
The character became more than just a figurehead for the show's comedy. His depth made him a symbol of resilience, growth, and the capacity for warmth beneath a seemingly unyielding exterior.
There's a quote from Holt that has resonated with me since the show ended, "Every time someone opens up about who they are, the world becomes a better, more interesting place."
And Braugher lived that aspect of the character on and off screen. He was committed to the transformative power of embracing one's true self, reflected in his chosen roles. He was dedicated to portraying characters that resonated with authenticity.
The actor once said, "I'd rather not work than do a part I'm ashamed of."
Thankfully, Braugher can rest easy knowing that he built a career that would make him proud.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.