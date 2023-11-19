A few Uruguayan friends made an indie game. It sold 17m copies and powered an entire studio

In 2010, all Álvaro Azofra, Pablo Realini, and Gonzalo Sande - three friends from Uruguay – had was that dream. They dreamt of harnessing their energy, creativity and eagerness to create outstanding games, though they had no idea how or what they needed to do so. But they created Ironhide Game Studio anyway.

Their first project was Soccer Challenge – World Cup Edition. It proved to be a learning experience. The lesson? It’s not that easy to make a popular Facebook game.

They gave it another go that same year, taking a simple concept and trying to make the best game they could. The result was Clash of the Olympians. Even now, the studio admits the game was a bit ‘rough around the edges’. Still, it allowed them to start making a living in the world of video games.

By 2011, they were itching to try their hand at something bigger and better. Something that would prove to players and themselves that they were capable of something great. As fans of the tower defence genre, they chose to innovate on it by giving players the impression of being embroiled in actual combat.

As the highest-rated game across the major browser game sites, Kingdom Rush enjoyed tremendous success on online game portals. The Flash version has been played over 300 million times around the world. They ported the game to iPad and, with a bit of ingenuity, to the iPhone. And they haven’t looked back since.

Kingdom Rush achieves the golden rule of game challenge – it’s easy to learn, but difficult to master. In many ways, the strategy framework is simple, but it’s effortlessly effective, making use of the simple foundation of towers that must be defended and heroes that attack the enemy.

The game uses four kinds of towers that need to be defended - artillery towers that deal damage to large groups of foes, ground forces towers that slow down enemies and deal minor damage, a tower that deals magical damage, and a tower that allows long-range attacks. Knowing where to place a tower on the field might mean the difference between winning and losing.

All four towers have two distinct specialisations that are crucial for harder stages. Utilising these limited resources in a clever way is part of the fun. The character and environment design are also a step up from many competitors, with elements even reminiscent of Blizzard’s epoch-defining work on Warcraft.

Like any good phone game, it’s also extremely replayable. After you complete the campaign, harder stages become available. Completing these missions requires skill and finesse to receive the highest rankings. It almost becomes a puzzle. But also one that can be approached in a number of interesting ways because you can reset your skill tree without any major penalties.

If you know how to use them, playable heroes can be more potent than towers. Each hero has unique strengths and limitations, and many characters necessitate some degree of micromanagement.

And, to maintain interest during the melee of each match, there are hidden objects and Easter Eggs scattered throughout. Some are easy to spot, while others take a bit of work to find, keeping players on their toes.

Kingdom Rush is an exceptionally balanced game. The challenge scales properly without feeling insurmountable, making it great for beginners and enthusiasts alike. Though developed in 2011 and with an eye to mobile devices, the gorgeous clarity and intricacy of the images remains great. The fantastic background music and amusing one-liners keep players motivated too.

In 2013, Ironhide developed and released the sequel, Kingdom Rush Frontiers about a year and a half after production began. It was an immediate hit, debuting at #1 in sales in more than 40 countries. Kingdom Rush was also finally made available on Steam in 2014 with full HD visuals, all heroes unlocked, plus a few extra surprises. The third prequel to the original title, Kingdom Rush Origins, was published in 2014. It was also a huge hit.