27 years on, there is still magic in 'Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars'

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars is more than a game. Over a quarter century since its release, it is a cherished relic of a golden era for the turn-based role-playing genre.

It was a titanic collaboration, mixing the beloved characters from Nintendo's Mario platforming games with the traditional RPG depth of Squaresoft.

The whimsical concoction remains a treat all these years later – letting you journey the iconic Mushroom Kingdom in isometric 3D and delve deeper into the goofy antics of its many residents.

The action-infused mechanics, iconic characters, and enduring legacy seal its place in history. But what makes it a true classic?