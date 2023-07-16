20 years later, 'The OC' still holds up

Teen shows have always defined the pop culture experience of any impressionable adolescent.
While Gen Z may resonate with streaming staples such as Euphoria and Never Have I Ever, Millennials and those on the cusp will fondly remember Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill, and 90210.
The OC was a hit from the early 00s that made a splash in the West, even more than One Tree Hill, but never really caught on in Bangladesh. But it was one of those teen dramas that hit me just at the right time. Unlike the unrealistic pseudo-adult lives of the kid millionaires and billionaires of 90210 and Gossip Girl, the teens of The OC feel more grounded in the day-to-day problems of real people.
Sure, they still showcase the out-of-reach lives of the ultra-rich, giving it that 'escape from reality' aspect that these shows love, but it also sandwiches these elements between more mundane teenage issues that make it a much more comforting watch.
One random example is the episode where Seth, who has Christian and Jewish heritage, invents a hybrid holiday of Christmas and Hannukah and tries to get his friends and family to go along with it. Even amid the over-the-top drama, there are moments like this where characters play out low-key conflicts and stories.
Another difference that makes The OC stand out is its attention to the adult characters. Unlike many shows today, they get an equal opportunity to shine alongside the teen leads, getting character arcs and growing throughout the show.
Rewatching the show as a young adult, this expansion of perspective beyond the high school drama makes the world of the show feel whole and complete. Despite the millions of dollars these adults throw around, they still face career and financial uncertainties and need to handle family crises, just like other people.
While I wouldn't call The OC a realistic show, these quieter moments and connections to real life still resonate in a completely distinct way with its now older fanbase.
The show's range of both teenage and adult characters, who are fleshed out with ample screen time, gives viewers stories and styles of storytelling to follow and latch on to. And older fans doing rewatches can find an appreciation for a different set of characters and arcs because of the new lens they bring to the experience.
This down-to-earth aspect makes the show a pleasant and comforting watch for fans and newcomers alike. The cast's hopes, aspirations, daily pleasures and challenges all feel incredibly normal.
This sets it apart from the high drama of Gossip Girl, where 20-somethings take over their parents' billion-dollar empires at the drop of a hat. Despite the privilege of their wealth, characters in the show still feel like they are going through the process of growing up and all the tensions and difficulties that entails, like figuring out who you are. And that process doesn't just end with becoming an adult. As the older characters in the series show, we are always changing as people.
These characters feel like part of our world, so their feelings and emotions seem more familiar and authentic.
In an era of streaming where the expansive options push shows to stuff themselves with drama, plot twists, and incidents, the relatively slow burn of The OC is a much-needed cleansing of the palate.
And, if nothing else, it's a shockingly specific time capsule of the early 2000s, replete with all the songs you can reminisce to. Now that could be its own story altogether.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.