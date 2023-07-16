20 years later, 'The OC' still holds up

One random example is the episode where Seth, who has Christian and Jewish heritage, invents a hybrid holiday of Christmas and Hannukah and tries to get his friends and family to go along with it. Even amid the over-the-top drama, there are moments like this where characters play out low-key conflicts and stories.

Another difference that makes The OC stand out is its attention to the adult characters. Unlike many shows today, they get an equal opportunity to shine alongside the teen leads, getting character arcs and growing throughout the show.

Rewatching the show as a young adult, this expansion of perspective beyond the high school drama makes the world of the show feel whole and complete. Despite the millions of dollars these adults throw around, they still face career and financial uncertainties and need to handle family crises, just like other people.

While I wouldn't call The OC a realistic show, these quieter moments and connections to real life still resonate in a completely distinct way with its now older fanbase.

The show's range of both teenage and adult characters, who are fleshed out with ample screen time, gives viewers stories and styles of storytelling to follow and latch on to. And older fans doing rewatches can find an appreciation for a different set of characters and arcs because of the new lens they bring to the experience.

This down-to-earth aspect makes the show a pleasant and comforting watch for fans and newcomers alike. The cast's hopes, aspirations, daily pleasures and challenges all feel incredibly normal.