Love Scenes: ‘Ghuddi’, a great, grounded romance about growing up

Love Scenes is a column recommending movies with intriguing takes on love and romance for the week of Valentine’s Day.

Romantic movies are, in some ways, among the most fantastical genres.

They take place in worlds that seem much like ours but are packed with star-crossed lovers, grand romantic gestures, and happily ever afters.

Occasionally, though, a film manages to marry the heady rush of romance with the realities of our regular lives.

Syed Salahuddin Zaki’s 1980 film Ghuddi is one of these rare cinematic moments.

Released at the turn of the most influential decade in Bangladeshi history, the movie did not immediately light up the box office. To be honest, it only played on a few screens. But, while many of the flashier pictures of the time have faded from memory, Ghuddi is still heralded as a classic.

The reason is its approach.

A coming-of-age romance is a well-worn genre. But Ghuddi stands out by grounding its narrative in the authentic realities of its present.