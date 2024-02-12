Chiefs beat Niners in Sin City Super Bowl overtime thriller

"They should learn by now that when we down by 10, we turn into a different animal," said Hardman. "This team, we fought hard, we knew what we needed to do.

"They counted us out, they said we down, we nothing, we washed up. They said the receivers were done.

"But look now, back-to-back champs, we got the best quarterback in the word and the best tight end in the world, don't ever count us out. "

Mahomes produced a 75-yard game-winning drive to prove yet again why he is rated the best quarterback in the business, earning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player honours for a third time.

"What we've come through, dealt with this year," smiled Mahomes as confetti fell from the rafters of Allegiant Stadium. "The guys never faltered.

"I'm proud of my guys man, this is awesome, it's legendary.

"It's the start of (a dynasty), we're not done. I know we're going to celebrate tonight but we got a young team, we going to keep this thing going."

After a glitzy week of high-octane partying and obsessing over Swift's travel plans the spotlight returned to the action on the field.

San Francisco dominated the opening half where the highlight for Chiefs supporters was Swift chugging down a drink and slamming down the cup as Niners fans booed.

Neither team were able to find their stride in a scoreless first quarter where both quarterbacks turned to the ground game.

The 49ers took charge in the second, opening up a 10-0 lead on a Super Bowl record field goal and bit of 'razzledazzle'.

Moody nailed a 55-yarder before San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan reached into his bag of tricks with a play that saw receiver Jauan Jennings, a former high school quarterback, throwing the ball across field to running back Christian McCaffrey, who scampered 21 yards for the score.

Kansas City got on the scoreboard just before the end of the half with kicker Harrison Butker chipping a 28-yard field goal to send the Chiefs into the break trailing 10-3.