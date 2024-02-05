Brazilian footballer Alves' bid to suspend sexual assault trial rejected

A Spanish court on Monday rejected ex-Brazil footballer Dani Alves' argument that he had suffered trial by media and should be given more time to prepare for his criminal prosecution for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Barcelona in 2022.

The 40-year-old former Barcelona defender was arrested in January last year and has since been held on remand in a jail outside the city.

The public prosecutor accuses Alves of forcing the woman to have sex and of not using a condom and is seeking a nine-year prison term and for Alves to pay damages worth 150,000 euros ($163,215) to his alleged victim.

Alves initially denied any sexual encounter with the woman whom he said he did not know. He later said he had consensual sex with her in the VIP bathroom of a nightclub, adding that he had denied it originally to protect his marriage.

Alves, dressed in blue jeans and a white shirt, sat on the front row in a courtroom at the Provincial Court of Barcelona, the highest in the province, as his trial began on Monday.