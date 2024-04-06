De Bruyne's return to top form is major boost for City

"It has been a very untypical season with the injuries and coming back," De Bruyne told TNT Sports. "Sometimes I feel good, sometimes I feel a little bit off with my body. I have tried to prepare myself as best as possible. I try to do the job as good as possible and today I did well."

De Bruyne's first goal was a delicious shot into the top corner in the 13th minute which had manager Pep Guardiola blowing him kisses and he completed his brace in the 70th minute with his 100th City goal.

"In the first half we did mistakes but we made a comeback and Kevin de Bruyne won the game with his actions, his assists, his goals and everything. We won the game with him," Guardiola told TNT.

"I didn't know that (De Bruyne) enjoyed scoring goals more than assists but I keep pushing him to say we have to win games. He has won many games for us, no doubt."