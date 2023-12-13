Real beat Union Berlin 3-2 with late Ceballos goal for perfect group stage run

The Spaniards responded with a glancing header from Joselu that bounced off the crossbar in the 16th while he also fired wide in the 43rd before Luka Modric had a 45th-minute penalty saved by Frederik Ronnow.

Instead it was hosts who scored in a dramatic finale to the first half, with Kevin Volland pouncing on a David Alaba miskick to slot home in stoppage time.

Union needed to win to have any chance of qualifying for the Europa League but they came under increased pressure.