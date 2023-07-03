Women's World Cup 2023: Start date, schedule, teams, venues and final

Here's what you need to know about the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which is being held in Australia and New Zealand:

WHEN DOES THE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023 START?

* This year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be held from July 20-Aug. 20.

* The tournament will begin with a Group A match between hosts New Zealand and Norway on July 20.

WHICH TEAMS ARE TAKING PART?

The World Cup will feature 32 teams and begin with a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four.

* Group A: New Zealand (hosts), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

* Group B: Australia (hosts), Canada, Nigeria, Ireland

* Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

* Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti