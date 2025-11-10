Spirited Rayo Vallecano hold Real Madrid to 0-0 draw

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw away at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, as the hosts became the first team to keep a clean sheet against the LaLiga leaders this season.

The result moved Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid to 31 points from 12 games, opening the door for rivals Barcelona to cut their lead to three points when they play Celta Vigo later on Sunday. Rayo are 12th on 15 points.

Rayo keeper Augusto Batalla was the standout player of the match after the Argentine made several saves to deny Real, while the home side defended resolutely to keep their clean sheet.

LaLiga top scorer Kylian Mbappe, who has netted 13 league goals, had a quiet afternoon after the Frenchman was restricted to just one shot as Real failed to win at the Estadio de Vallecas for the fourth year in a row.