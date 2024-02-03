Iran eliminate Japan from Asian Cup after Jahanbakhsh nets late penalty

Iran, who are seeking a record-equalling fourth Asian Cup title, had not beaten Japan in 19 years while their victory also extended Amir Ghalenoei's unbeaten streak to 16 matches since he took charge in March.

"Iran should be proud of their sons, they gave everything they had for their people. I think the result can be a turning point for Iranian football," Ghalenoei told reporters.

Iran will find out their semi-final opponents later on Saturday when defending champions Qatar take on Uzbekistan. Jordan play South Korea in the other semi-final.

After a cagey start to a physical contest, Japan had taken the lead through Hidemasa Morita who made a run past four defenders before beating Alireza Beiranvand in goal to silence the Iran fans in the stadium.

But the volume went up when Iran equalised 10 minutes into the second half with a sublime move where Sardar Azmoun played the ball through to Mohammad Mohebi, who ran around his marker before slipping his shot past Suzuki into the bottom corner.

Japan had dominated possession in the first half but it was Iran who controlled proceedings after the equaliser as they pressed hard in defenceand initiated wave after wave of attacks and the pressure finally paid off in second-half added time.