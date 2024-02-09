Super Bowl ticket prices surge, on pace to be most expensive ever

He said 38 percent of sales had been from the state of California, compared with 10 percent from Missouri and Kansas.

Fans from both sides have complained that ticket prices are too high and some say they will fly home from Vegas if that doesn't change.

"You know, it's just out of touch for the average guy, it really, really is," Chiefs fan Keith Jennings said with his family at the fan experience zone in Vegas.

Jennings and his family plan to fly back to Kansas City on Sunday morning before kick-off if they cannot source tickets at an affordable rate - although he said he was willing to pay up to $3,000 for a seat.