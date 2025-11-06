Haaland haunts former club Dortmund, Foden scores two in Man City's Champions League win

Erling Haaland came back to haunt Borussia Dortmund with a clinical finish against his former team, while Phil Foden bagged a brilliant brace as Manchester City cruised to a 4-1 victory in the Champions League on Wednesday to climb to fourth in the table.

Pep Guardiola's men have 10 points after four of the eight league-phase games, while Dortmund fell to 14th on seven points.

City were dominant from the outset and England international Foden opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when he collected a pass from Tijjani Reijnders and finished with a crisp left-footed strike from just outside the box and past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Haaland, who has 27 goals in 17 games for club and country, doubled the lead seven minutes later, finishing coolly from the centre of the box after a blistering run and assist from Jeremy Doku. Foden completed his double in the 57th minute in almost identical fashion to his first, latching on to a pass from Reijnders before bending a curling shot just inside the far post.

Waldemar Anton pulled one back for the Bundesliga club from a free kick in the 72nd minute to the delight of Dortmund's famous "yellow wall" of travelling supporters, but Rayan Cherki put the game well out of reach with a goal in injury time.