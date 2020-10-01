Home > Sport

Champions League group stage draw

Published: 01 Oct 2020 10:50 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2020 10:51 PM BdST

Draw for the Champions League group stage made on Thursday:

Group A

Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid

Salzburg

Lokomotiv Moscow

 

Group B

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Borussia Moenchengladbach

 

Group C

Porto

Manchester City

Olympiakos

Olympique de Marseille

 

Group D

Liverpool

Ajax Amsterdam

Atalanta

FC Midtjylland

 

Group E

Sevilla

Chelsea

Krasnodar

Rennes

 

Group F

Zenit St Petersburg

Borussia Dortmund

Lazio

Club Brugge

 

Group G

Juventus

Barcelona

Dynamo Kiev

Ferencvaros

 

Group H

Paris St Germain

Manchester United

RB Leipzig

Istanbul Basaksehir

