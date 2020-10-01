Champions League group stage draw
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Oct 2020 10:50 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2020 10:51 PM BdST
Draw for the Champions League group stage made on Thursday:
Group A
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Salzburg
Lokomotiv Moscow
Group B
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Group C
Porto
Manchester City
Olympiakos
Olympique de Marseille
Group D
Liverpool
Ajax Amsterdam
Atalanta
FC Midtjylland
Group E
Sevilla
Chelsea
Krasnodar
Rennes
Group F
Zenit St Petersburg
Borussia Dortmund
Lazio
Club Brugge
Group G
Juventus
Barcelona
Dynamo Kiev
Ferencvaros
Group H
Paris St Germain
Manchester United
RB Leipzig
Istanbul Basaksehir
