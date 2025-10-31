Spalletti takes Juventus reins with eyes on title race despite sitting seventh

Luciano Spalletti believes Juventus can still mount a Serie A title challenge despite sitting seventh in the standings, as the former Italy boss explained on Friday why he accepted a short-term deal to rescue the struggling side.

The 66-year-old was appointed coach until the end of the season on Thursday following Igor Tudor's dismissal after an eight-match winless streak across all competitions.

Juve are six points adrift of Serie A leaders Napoli, who Spalletti famously guided to their first Scudetto in 33 years, and he insisted he would not have signed an eight-month contract if he did not see potential for silverware.

"I hope to be able to get back into the Scudetto race, why not? In fact, that's what we were talking about yesterday with the players in the dressing room," Spalletti told reporters.

"Intentions must be at their best because nine games have been played and there are still 29 to go, that's a lot. I've seen all sorts of things in over 30 years of my career."

SWIFT RETURN TO MANAGEMENT FOR SPALLETTI

The appointment marks a swift return to club management for Spalletti, who led Italy to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 before he was sacked in June following a humiliating start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

"The first impressions are wonderful. We all know the history of this club and we know there's great expectation, but being part of it is fantastic," Spalletti said.

"The desire to bring this team back to the top is paramount. I have great respect for Igor Tudor, I know him and I know how he works. I am sure I will find a well-trained team, knowing the professionalism of my predecessor."

The new coach outlined ambitious targets despite Juventus's poor start to the campaign.

"Our sights are high, we need to try to get back into the Champions League (positions). We need to get things back on track because the others are racing fast," he said.

RELATIONSHIP WITH NAPOLI WILL NOT CHANGE

Spalletti sports a tattoo marking Napoli's historic title on his left arm and he took time to respond to fans of the Naples club who were unhappy with him taking the Juve job, saying he could not stop coaching because of his link to the club.

"In Naples, something extraordinary emerged thanks to the beauty of the football we played and what we achieved, a wonderful and important league title. I established a special relationship with those people," he said.

"This morning I had to have some tests done and I had blood taken from my other arm because I didn't want anything to be touched on this one.

"Nothing will change for me, I will always have lots of friends in Naples."

Spalletti's first game in charge will be against eighth-placed Cremonese on Saturday.