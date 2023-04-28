Active listening with empathy and compassion: a crucial first step in preventing deaths by suicide

SUICIDE IN BANGLADESH

In 2022, at least 532 students from schools, colleges, and universities in Bangladesh died by suicide, according to a survey conducted by Aachol Foundation based on media reports.

The majority of the victims were school students, making up 64 percent or 340 individuals. The rest were 106 college-level students, 54 from madrasas and at least 86 from universities.

The organisation's survey from the previous year found that 101 university students died by suicide, of which 62 (61.39 percent) were from public universities, 12 (11.88 percent) from medical colleges and universities, four (3.96 percent) were from engineering universities, and 23 (22.77 percent) were from private universities.

Aachol reported that the highest number of student deaths by suicide occurred at Dhaka University, with nine students taking their own lives that year. Additionally, six students from Jagannath University, five from the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, and four from Rajshahi University also chose to end their lives.

WHAT LEADS TO SUICIDE?

According to Tansen, the trend of suicide has increased in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

He believes that family issues, financial crises, and other factors are contributing to the rise in deaths by suicide among students.

Tansen stated that when someone who is already suffering from depression hears about another person dying by suicide, it may give them the courage to do the same.

He highlighted that many students are susceptible to suicide, and the month that receives the most attention for suicide is often the same month with the highest number of cases due to a sense of sensationalism surrounding the issue.

Kamal Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, an associate professor of clinical psychology at Dhaka University, disagrees with the notion that someone can be driven to suicide solely by news of suicide on social media.

He believes that news of others' suicides may influence someone who is already considering suicide, but it may not necessarily trigger them to die by suicide.

"Those who are contemplating suicide may do so regardless of what they see on social media. In the past, suicide notes were often left behind. Social media has simply become an alternative platform for such messages."

He mentioned that the surge in suicide cases is a global phenomenon and not limited to Bangladesh, with the impact of the pandemic being a contributing factor, along with complex relationships and other issues.

According to him, the reasons behind deaths by suicide are unique to each individual and cannot be generalised.

“Mental health issues, such as depression, can contribute to suicide. For instance, the person who committed suicide in Jahangirnagar University had underlying mental health issues.”

He believes that families often force things onto their children without considering their emotions and tend to focus on their failures.

If these practices can be stopped, he believes it may prevent deaths by suicide to some extent.

Zia Rahman, a professor at DU's criminology department, believes that a lack of social bond and solidarity is a contributing factor to the increase in cases of death by suicide.

According to Zia, American criminologist Travis Hirschi proposed the theory of social bonding, which suggests that the presence of four elements can reduce deviant behaviour, especially among young people.

These four elements are attachment, involvement in prosocial activities, commitment, and belief. Hirschi referred to these as the building blocks of social bonds.

Émile Durkheim, the founder of the theory of suicide, said a lack of social solidarity can lead to deviant behaviour, with suicide being the most extreme form, Zia said. “Social bonding and solidarity are synonymous, and when individuals are separated from them, they no longer feel a sense of right or wrong.”

Zia said that society is currently undergoing a rapid change and transitioning from traditional to modern values, but this transformation is not yet complete.

He mentioned that traditional values still hold influence on society and that modern values are not fully embraced.

“We are living in a time of great instability and turbulence because the old rules are no longer relevant, and our modern society lacks the necessary institutions for moral development.”