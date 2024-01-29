Scrap gendered language: EU to legislators, policymakers

The European Union has urged legislators and policymakers to abandon ‘gendered language’ including “no man’s land”.

Bureaucrats said the WWI phrase should be replaced with “unclaimed territory”, while “Joe Public” should instead be “average citizen”, according to a report by The Telegraph.

A Tory MP has branded the guidelines as ‘nonsense’ and said the EU had ‘far more serious issues’ that it should be concerned about.

A 61-page document compiled by the The European Institute for Gender Equality outlined offending language and provides alternatives.

Titled a “Toolkit on Gender-sensitive Communication”, the bundle advised against terms such as “pushy” and “shrill” which have “connotations strongly associated with only women”.