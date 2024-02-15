'She said yes': Australia PM Albanese proposes to partner on Valentine's Day

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took time off from running the country on Wednesday to celebrate Valentine's Day by proposing to his partner, Jodie Haydon.

Albanese announced the engagement on Thursday with a selfie photo of the beaming couple with the caption "She said yes" on social media.

In the photo, Haydon wears an engagement ring that her fiancée helped designed.

"It is such a joy to be able to find a partner who I want to spend the rest of my life with," Albanese said in a Thursday interview on Sky.

After a Valentine's Day date at an Italian restaurant, Albanese popped the question on a balcony at the Prime Minister's official residence in Canberra.

Haydon, who worked for many years in the pension fund industry, said she was overwhelmed by the congratulations the couple had received.