In South America, African-inspired religions gain more followers

Thousands of devotees of different African-based religions on Friday flocked to the waterfront of the Uruguayan capital, part of an annual Feb 2 offering to the Yoruba goddess of fertility and prosperity, Yemanjá.

"Water represents a return to freedom, to native Africa," said Mother Susana Andrade, known as "Mae Susana de Oxum", the president of the Afro-Umbandista Federation of Uruguay. "It was a way to escape the horrors of slavery and humanise the natural world."

Followers of African-based religions are on the rise in South America, new data shows, a reflection of how the region's African heritage is gaining a greater voice beyond Brazil where such traditions are widely recognised.

Surveys on religious beliefs in Argentina and Uruguay point to a rising number of people who identify with African-inspired faiths.

Sasha Curti, who was brought up in a predominantly Catholic Uruguayan family, had come down to Ramirez beach in Montevideo with members of her Umbanda temple to give thanks to Yemanjá.