North Korea is developing ICBMs. What are they?

North Korea has dramatically ramped up missile tests this year and launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japan's defence minister said was capable of striking the US mainland.

Here are some characteristics of ICBMs, and North Korea's ICBM arsenal.

WHAT ARE ICBMS?

ICBMs are ballistic missiles with a minimum range of about 5,500 kilometres (3,400 miles), chiefly designed for nuclear weapons delivery. Some are capable of travelling 10,000 km (6,200 miles) or farther.

Some missiles carry only one warhead, but modern ICBMs can carry multiple warheads, each able to hit a separate aimpoint, on independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs).

ICBMs can be launched from multiple platforms. Fixed launch sites such as missile silos offer more protection but are vulnerable to preemptive strikes. Mobile launchers, including submarines, heavy trucks and rails, are more difficult to detect and provide greater mobility, but are vulnerable if caught in the open.