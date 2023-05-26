    বাংলা

    Japan's ispace says altitude miscalculation caused moon landing failure

    The company said in a statement improvements would be made towards its second and third missions, planned in 2024 and 2025

    Reuters
    Published : 26 May 2023, 07:48 AM
    Updated : 26 May 2023, 07:48 AM

    Japanese startup ispace inc said on Friday the cause of its failed Hakuto-R moon landing mission last month was the miscalculation of its altitude, which led to the spacecraft's running out of fuel.

    Tokyo-based ispace late last month lost connection with the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander after the spacecraft attempted what would have been the world's first commercial soft-landing on the moon's surface.

    The company said in a statement improvements would be made towards its second and third missions, planned in 2024 and 2025.

