    Two Jubo Dal activists arrested over arson attack on bus, police vehicle

    Police say a video showed the duo pouring petrol on a bus and lighting a fire while wearing press jackets

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Nov 2023, 03:10 PM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2023, 03:10 PM

    Police have arrested two activists of the BNP’s youth front Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal on charges of setting a police vehicle and a bus on fire amid clashes during the party’s Oct 28 rally in Dhaka.

    The Detective Branch of police said in a statement on Sunday that they arrested Mohiuddin Hridoy, 36, and Md Al Amin Mahin, 33, local leaders of Jubo Dal’s Ramna unit, on Saturday night.

    A video widely circulated on social media showed two people pouring petrol on a bus and lighting a fire while wearing press jackets during the opposition protests.

    The DB said it identified Mohiuddin and Al Amin from the video.

    The police vehicle was torched at the Shantinagar intersection and the Balaka Paribahan bus on Mouchak flyover.

    The suspects have confessed to their involvement in the incidents after initial interrogation, according to the DB.

    Police recovered old full-sleeved shirts, a motorcycle, a helmet, an old brownish pant and petrol in a bottle from the arrestees that they allegedly used during the incident.

