Two Jubo Dal activists arrested over arson attack on bus, police vehicle

Police have arrested two activists of the BNP’s youth front Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal on charges of setting a police vehicle and a bus on fire amid clashes during the party’s Oct 28 rally in Dhaka.

The Detective Branch of police said in a statement on Sunday that they arrested Mohiuddin Hridoy, 36, and Md Al Amin Mahin, 33, local leaders of Jubo Dal’s Ramna unit, on Saturday night.

A video widely circulated on social media showed two people pouring petrol on a bus and lighting a fire while wearing press jackets during the opposition protests.