Which 14-Party Alliance leaders will get Awami League’s backing in the election?

It was almost unthinkable that the Awami League will not leave the Dhaka-8 constituency to Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, after the key partner in the 14-Party Alliance received the ruling party’s support in this seat in the past three polls.

In Menon's place, Bahauddin Nasim, an organising secretary of the Awami League, has won the party’s nomination for this seat in the 12th parliamentary polls.

Menon then submitted nomination papers for Barishal-2 and Barishal-3.

The Awami League has fielded its candidates in these seats as well, but central leaders hinted at leaving one of these to Menon.

Menon won from Barishal-2 in 1979 and 1991 as a Workers Party candidate. However, he could not contest in the 1996 election. Golam Faruque Ovi of the Jatiya Party won there in 1996 and the BNP’s Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal in 2001.

The Awami League claimed the seat in 2008, 2014 and 2018.

BNP's Mosharraf Hossain Mongu won the Barisal-3 constituency in three elections since 1991.

The Awami League's nominee for the seat this time is Talukder Md Yunus, general secretary of the party’s district unit. Yunus was elected MP from this seat in 2014. Shah Alam Talukder was nominated there and became an MP in the last election.

Workers Party General Secretary Tipu Sultan was the 14-Party candidate for Barishal-3 in the last general election, but lost to the Jatiya Party candidate Golam Kibria Tipu. Kibria also won the seat in 2008 before Tipu Sultan’s victory in 2014.

Babuganj Upazila Awami League President Sardar Khaled Hossain has won the party’s ticket to contest for the Barishal-3 seat this time.

“You’ll know after the 14-Party meeting tomorrow (Monday),” said Kazi Zafarullah, a presidium member of the Awami League and co-chairman of the party’s election management committee.

Amir Hossain Amu, coordinator of the alliance, told http://bdnews24.com that Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting at the Ganabhaban on Monday evening. “Everything will be discussed there.”

"I have won the Dhaka-8 seat three times. Since Bahauddin Nasim has been nominated for the seat now, I have taken nomination forms for two constituencies in Barishal. It will be decided after the alliance coordination meeting,” said Menon

Among the three members of the Workers Party in the current parliament, Fazle Hossain Badsha of Rajshahi-2 constituency has faced strong opposition from the Awami League this time.