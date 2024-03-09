EVM fingerprint mismatches leave many elderly Mymensingh city voters dismayed

At 82 years old, Layli Begum has participated in numerous elections throughout her life. But for the first time, she left a polling centre without casting her vote.

Layli's inability to vote in the Mymensingh city election was due to a mismatch of her fingerprint with the electronic voting machine, leaving her deeply disappointed.

"I've voted so many times before. Never have I faced a situation where I couldn't vote," she said.

Layli, who was assigned voter No. 1123 at the Premier Ideal High School women's centre, exited the polling hall around 9:30am, disheartened after multiple unsuccessful attempts to vote.

"I might not live much longer. I wonder if I'll ever get the chance to vote again. My health is declining," she lamented.

Layli was not alone in her experience as several other voters were also seen leaving the polling stations without casting their votes due to similar issues with the EVMs.

Farida Yasmin, an elderly woman who hails from the Kalibari Kabarkhana area of the city, holds voter No. 0090.