Actress Mahiya Mahi's candidacy for Rajshahi-1 scrapped

Election officials have rejected the candidacy of Dhallywood actress Sharmin Akter Nipa, popularly known as Mahiya Mahi, for the Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanore) constituency in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

Mahi, intending to run as an independent candidate, needed to submit a list of signatures from one percent of the constituency's voter base to qualify, as per election regulations.

However, her nomination was invalidated due to the presence of 'fake voter signatures' in her submitted documents, according to Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed, who serves as the returning officer in Rajshahi.