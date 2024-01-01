Awami League doesn’t need to rig election because it has won people's hearts: Hasina

The Awami League does not need to resort to electoral fraud because it has won over people, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
Addressing a campaign rally in Dhaka’s Kalabagan on Monday, the ruling party chief also urged the people to cast their ballot in the Jan 7 polls and give a “befitting” reply to the BNP’s violent boycott of the election.
She introduced the ruling party's candidates for the 15 constituencies in Dhaka.
“We get the people’s vote because we’ve won their hearts by working for their education, food, clothing and housing. We don’t need to rig the vote,” she said.
Hasina recalled the High Court declared illegal the military rules of Ziaur Rahman and HM Ershad, the founder of the BNP and the Jatiya Party, respectively.
“They steal votes because they cannot win, which was proved in the 2008 polls. This is why they want to foil the election,” she said.
The prime minister added that Bangladeshis have been living in peace since 2009 because of her government's efforts.
She added that the ruling party has successfully improved the socio-economic condition of the masses.
Comparing her party's accomplishments to those of the BNP, Hasina said, "Khaleda Zia had been in power three times. But she did not give anything back to the people of Bangladesh. They have taken everything for themselves to fill their pockets."