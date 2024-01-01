Awami League doesn’t need to rig election because it has won people's hearts: Hasina

The Awami League does not need to resort to electoral fraud because it has won over people, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

Addressing a campaign rally in Dhaka’s Kalabagan on Monday, the ruling party chief also urged the people to cast their ballot in the Jan 7 polls and give a “befitting” reply to the BNP’s violent boycott of the election.

She introduced the ruling party's candidates for the 15 constituencies in Dhaka.

“We get the people’s vote because we’ve won their hearts by working for their education, food, clothing and housing. We don’t need to rig the vote,” she said.

Hasina recalled the High Court declared illegal the military rules of Ziaur Rahman and HM Ershad, the founder of the BNP and the Jatiya Party, respectively.