Awami League charts course for economic growth, stability in polls manifesto

Additionally, the manifesto promises to ensure that banks comply with the prescribed provisions for defaulted loans in order to establish prudent financial practices.

Hasina also underlined the Awami League's commitment to combat financial crimes, pledging to take a strict stance against money laundering.

In an effort to root out corruption, the party also vowed to eradicate bribery at all levels of state and society. This includes using the judicial system to enforce stringent punishment for illegal wealth and property accumulation, and default on debts, taxes, and bills.

The Awami League also set out a strategy to stabilise Bangladesh's economy amid global headwinds. Central to this strategy is the use of policy interest rates as a primary tool for controlling money supply and curbing inflation, according to Hasina.

In a bid to shore up the foreign exchange, a key focus of the manifesto is on balancing import and export trade to bring stability to Bangladesh's international trade relations for the benefit of both domestic businesses and the broader economy, said Hasina.

POVERTY REDUCTION TARGETS

In keeping with Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision of a hunger and poverty-free nation, the Awami League has set ambitious goals to drastically reduce the poverty rate.

Hasina pointed out that through her Awami League government's initiatives over the last 15 years, Bangladesh has managed to shed its image as a poverty-stricken nation.

The party now aims to reduce the overall poverty rate to 11 percent and eliminate extreme poverty, with a goal of bringing the rate down to 3 percent by 2041.

YOUTH EMPLOYMENT

Underlining the party's commitment to addressing unemployment, particularly among the youth, the manifesto includes a plan to extend credit facilities for self-employment opportunities for trained young individuals.

This initiative is expected to tap into the potential of the country's youthful demographic, fostering entrepreneurship and job creation, according to the prime minister.