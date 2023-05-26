BNP leader Nipun Roy injured in clash with Awami League in Keraniganj

Nipun Roy Chowdhury, a member of the BNP’s central executive committee, has been injured during clashes between the opposition activists and the ruling Awami League in Dhaka’s Keraniganj.

Nipun was admitted to the Islami Bank Hospital in the capital’s Kakrail where she needed six stitches on her head after the skirmishes on Friday, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said.

Mamunur Rashid, chief of Keraniganj Model Police Station, said several people were injured in the violence that erupted before the BNP’s rally in Zinzira around 11am.

Police deployed additional forces to the area to get a grip on the situation, he said.