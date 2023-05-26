    বাংলা

    BNP leader Nipun Roy injured in clash with Awami League in Keraniganj

    Both sides accuse each other of carrying out attacks

    Keraniganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 May 2023, 04:29 PM
    Updated : 26 May 2023, 04:29 PM

    Nipun Roy Chowdhury, a member of the BNP’s central executive committee, has been injured during clashes between the opposition activists and the ruling Awami League in Dhaka’s Keraniganj. 

    Nipun was admitted to the Islami Bank Hospital in the capital’s Kakrail where she needed six stitches on her head after the skirmishes on Friday, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said. 

    Mamunur Rashid, chief of Keraniganj Model Police Station, said several people were injured in the violence that erupted before the BNP’s rally in Zinzira around 11am. 

    Police deployed additional forces to the area to get a grip on the situation, he said.

    Both sides have traded blames for attacks. 

    Mojadded Ali Babu, general secretary of South Keraniganj BNP, said Awami League activists started throwing brickbats at them when they gathered for the rally, where Rizvi was the chief guest. 

    Nipun is also the general secretary of the party’s Dhaka District unit. 

    ME Mamun, general secretary of South Keraniganj Awami League, alleged 20-22 activists of the ruling party after the BNP workers attacked the local Awami League office under Nipun’s leadership. 

    Khandaker Abu Ashfaque, president of Dhaka District BNP, denied the allegation and alleged 30-35 members of the party were injured when the Awami League activists attacked their peaceful rally with sticks and brickbats.

