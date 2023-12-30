Will bring Tarique Rahman back from London to face justice: PM Hasina

If the Awami League wins the election, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will be brought back to Bangladesh from London to face justice for those burnt to death in the arson attacks he ordered, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"If we win the coming election, we won't allow people to give orders from London to harm and hurt the people of our country," she said. "If necessary, we will bring him back to face punishment."

The prime minister made the statement during a campaign rally at her constituency in Tungipara on Saturday.

Hasina said, "Tarique Zia [Rahman] is killing people just like in Palestine. Attacks on patients travelling in ambulances, attacks on journalists, attacks on police, beating a policeman to death. Bangladesh will not allow such crimes to continue."

"He is sitting in London today ordering the killing of people, the burning of trains, buses, and cars. She [BNP chief Khaleda Zia] tried to kill me on Aug 21, and her son orders people to be burnt from London."

The BNP leaders then follow those orders, she said.

"If people are killed and burnt, they must be held to account."

She questioned BNP leaders, asking why they were following orders from such a person.

"What do they gain? After all, they are the ones who will be punished."

She also urged them to consider the enormous implications of such actions.

"They will face a reckoning on Earth, and they will face another from Allah for killing people. So, they will be punished. But he [Tarique Rahman] can give the order and wash his hands of it."