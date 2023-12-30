Will bring Tarique Rahman back from London to face justice: PM Hasina

If the Awami League wins the election, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will be brought back to Bangladesh from London to face justice for those burnt to death in the arson attacks he ordered, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"If we win the coming election, we won't allow people to give orders from London to harm and hurt the people of our country," she said. "If necessary, we will bring him back to face punishment."
The prime minister made the statement during a campaign rally at her constituency in Tungipara on Saturday.
Hasina said, "Tarique Zia [Rahman] is killing people just like in Palestine. Attacks on patients travelling in ambulances, attacks on journalists, attacks on police, beating a policeman to death. Bangladesh will not allow such crimes to continue."
"He is sitting in London today ordering the killing of people, the burning of trains, buses, and cars. She [BNP chief Khaleda Zia] tried to kill me on Aug 21, and her son orders people to be burnt from London."
The BNP leaders then follow those orders, she said.
"If people are killed and burnt, they must be held to account."
She questioned BNP leaders, asking why they were following orders from such a person.
"What do they gain? After all, they are the ones who will be punished."
She also urged them to consider the enormous implications of such actions.
"They will face a reckoning on Earth, and they will face another from Allah for killing people. So, they will be punished. But he [Tarique Rahman] can give the order and wash his hands of it."
The prime minister said that she wants peace and safety for the people of her country and for its development to accelerate.
"They have tried to stop it again and again. They repeatedly try to put up obstacles. Still, they are not succeeding."
The premier claimed that conspiracies are underway to thwart the elections, one that involved people abroad as well.
"We will answer them on Jan 7," Hasina said. "I will not allow anyone to toy with the fate of the Bangladeshi people."
The BNP's campaign hurts the people and wastes the country's resources, she said.
"They have no patriotism. They have no accountability. There is no humanity in them. They do not consider people to be people."
"To stay in power, they looted and smuggled money before fleeing abroad. And from there, they give orders to kill. They repeatedly try to create obstacles as the Awami League works to change the destiny of the people. But they cannot succeed because they do not have public support. We are taking the country forward."
Hasina, the incumbent MP from the Gopalganj-3 constituency, arrived at the venue around 11:30 am on Saturday.
The Awami League chief, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, received a rapturous ovation from thousands of supporters packing the Tungipara Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Government College ground. Slogans and chants supporting the prime minister rang out as she waved back at the crowd.
Following her address in Tungipara, the prime minister continued her campaign in Kotalipara to rally support for the Awami League's bid for re-election.
The anticipation was also palpable in Kotalipara, with processions and activity peaking ahead of her visit to the Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Adarsh Government College. Supporters from various unions in the upazila flocked to the college ground since the morning as chants for the Awami League's 'boat' symbol resonated throughout the area.
Residents, young and old, lined the streets from Tungipara to Kotalipara, eager to catch a glimpse of Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
After the day's events, the prime minister is scheduled to travel to Kalkini in Madaripur.
Hasina arrived in Tungipara on Friday after a campaign event in Barishal and spent the night at her residence.