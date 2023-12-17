Awami League-Jatiya Party bonhomie hits a hurdle: AL leaders are running as independents

Sanjida Khanam of the Awami League secured a significant victory in the Dhaka-4 seat during the ninth parliamentary polls. However, in the subsequent two elections, the Awami League ceded this constituency to Jatiya Party's Sayed Abu Hossain Babla.

The Awami League has nominated Sanjida again, while Awlad Hossain, a former assistant private secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has decided to run as an independent candidate for the seat after he failed to secure a party ticket.

As talks continue between the two parties over sharing seats in the Jan 7 vote, the Awami League may ask Sanjida to step aside for Babla again.

In that case, Awlad sees it as an opportunity for him to win the seat with the votes of the Awami League supporters.