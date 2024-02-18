Jatiya Party's Salma, Nurun Nahar submit nominations for reserved women's seats

Jatiya Party has nominated Salma Islam and Nurun Nahar as its candidates for the seats reserved for women in the 12th parliament.

The two women, accompanied by the party's General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu, submitted their nomination papers to the Election Commission on Sunday.

Women's seats are allocated in proportion to the number of seats won by parties in the general election. Members of parliament elected to regular seats become voters for reserved seats.

The Awami League, with wins in 225 constituencies, gained 38 reserved seats proportionally.