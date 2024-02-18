Jatiya Party's Salma, Nurun Nahar submit nominations for reserved women's seats

Jatiya Party has nominated Salma Islam and Nurun Nahar as its candidates for the seats reserved for women in the 12th parliament.
The two women, accompanied by the party's General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu, submitted their nomination papers to the Election Commission on Sunday.
Women's seats are allocated in proportion to the number of seats won by parties in the general election. Members of parliament elected to regular seats become voters for reserved seats.
The Awami League, with wins in 225 constituencies, gained 38 reserved seats proportionally.
The party also acquired 10 more seats through an agreement with the 62 Awami League leaders who won the parliamentary elections as independents.
The Official Opposition in Parliament, the Jatiya Party, which secured 11 seats in the polls, has got two seats reserved for women.
Speaking about the nominees, Mujibul said Salma, a former lawmaker and state minister, Nurun Nahar, chief of the party's Thakurgaon District unit, have been picked due to their dedication and proven track record as committed members of the party.