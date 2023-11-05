    বাংলা

    BNP will announce more protest programmes after blockade, Rizvi says

    The opposition leader alleges the ruling party is behind arson attacks targeting buses during the blockade

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 5 Nov 2023, 04:43 PM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2023, 04:43 PM

    The BNP will stage more protest programmes after the end of the ongoing blockade, its leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said. 

    “The blockade will continue until 6am on Tuesday. More programmes will be announced after that,” the senior joint secretary general of the opposition party said in a video message on Sunday.  

    Rizvi alleged the ruling Awami League is behind arson attacks targeting buses during the blockade.

    “We’ve alerted all our leaders and activists. The government will carry out acts of sabotage and blame the BNP. This is why I urge all to conduct the blockade peacefully with the people’s support.” 

    Arson attacks targeting buses continued in the second round of the BNP’s blockade after deadly violence in last week’s protests demanding the government’s resignation before the upcoming general election. 

    Police have arrested hundreds of opposition leaders and activists, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, while Rizvi and many others have gone into hiding.

