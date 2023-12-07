Jubo Dal president, Swechchhasebak Dal leader among 29 BNP activists jailed over acts of sabotage

The court sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment under the sections 148 and 34 of the Penal Code and another year of jail under the sections 427 and 34 of the Penal Code. But the sentences will run simultaneously, so the convicts will serve two years in jail overall.

Among the 44 acquitted in the case were Abul Hossain aka Lilu, Md Shafiul Bari Babu and Md Shamsur Rahman Humayun, who died while the trial was ongoing.

According to the verdict, police filed the case over sabotage in October 2017 in the Shahjahanpur area.

After the investigation was complete, police submitted a chargesheet with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court accusing 64 people.

Meanwhile, in another case filed with Gulshan Police Station, the court sentenced nine BNP leaders and activists to two years in jail under two separate sections of the law. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin delivered the verdict.