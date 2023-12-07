    বাংলা

    Jubo Dal president, Swechchhasebak Dal leader among 29 BNP activists jailed over acts of sabotage

    29 BNP-affiliated activists were given prison sentences, while 45 were acquitted on charges of sabotage

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Dec 2023, 03:22 PM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2023, 03:22 PM

    Two Dhaka courts have sentenced Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and Swechchhasebak Dal General Secretary Md Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel and 29 other BNP activists to varying jail terms in two separate cases of sabotage.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury gave the verdict in the first case on Thursday, acquitting 44 others against whom the charges were not proven.

    The convicts in the case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station were Tuku, Jewel, Md Bhasani Chaklader, Md Mohsin, Md Hanif Hossain Babu, Md Belal Uddin, BNP’s Dhaka South Member Secretary Md Rafiqul Islam Majnu, Md Tariqul Islam Jikir, Md Baten, Kazi Md Jamal, Imran Khan Emon, Md Shohag Bhuiyan, A Salam Khan, Ariful Rahman Sujan, Sheikh Shahidullah Tipu, Md Jahangir Hossain, Md Abdullah Jamal Chowdhury Aditya, Md Selim, Ahmed, and Humayun Kabir Nahid.

    The court sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment under the sections 148 and 34 of the Penal Code and another year of jail under the sections 427 and 34 of the Penal Code. But the sentences will run simultaneously, so the convicts will serve two years in jail overall.

    Among the 44 acquitted in the case were Abul Hossain aka Lilu, Md Shafiul Bari Babu and Md Shamsur Rahman Humayun, who died while the trial was ongoing.

    According to the verdict, police filed the case over sabotage in October 2017 in the Shahjahanpur area.

    After the investigation was complete, police submitted a chargesheet with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court accusing 64 people.

    Meanwhile, in another case filed with Gulshan Police Station, the court sentenced nine BNP leaders and activists to two years in jail under two separate sections of the law. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin delivered the verdict.

    The jailed convicts are Mehedi Bappi, Mainul Hasan Prakash Mishu, Zakir Hossain, Shoriful, Mojibur Rahman Prakash Maji, Mamun Chowdhury, Rubel Hossain, Atiqur Rahman, and Billal Hossain.

    Under section 143 of the Penal Code, the convicts received six months in jail and a Tk 5,000 fine. Failure to pay the fine will add another month to the jail term.

    Besides that, under section 147 of the same law, the convicts were sentenced to one and a half years in jail and a Tk 5,000 fine. Failure to pay the fine will add another two months to their jail term.

    Another accused, Aminul Islam, was acquitted after the charges against him were not proven.

    On Sept 25, 2018, BNP leaders and activists carried out a procession to demand the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. Sub Inspector Md Nazrul Islam then filed a case with Gulshan police accusing them of vandalising vehicles during the rally.

    After conducting an investigation into the case, SI Mohammad Jahangir Alam, submitted a chargesheet in court on Apr 22, 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    RAB arrests Jubo Dal leader over killing of policeman in Dhaka
    Jubo Dal leader arrested over killing of policeman
    RAB says Murad and his allies pelted brickbats at Constable Amirul Islam Parvez during the anti-government rally called by the BNP on Oct 28
    Jubo Dal President Tuku among 25 jailed for obstructing police duty
    Tuku Among 25 jailed for obstructing police duty
    The convicts allegedly blocked police and hurled brickbats at the law enforcers near the BNP’s office in 2017
    Chhatra Dal leader, Jubo Dal leader arrested over murder of policeman in Oct 28 clash
    Two held over policeman’s murder in Oct 28 clash
    Chapainawabganj District Chhatra Dal President Md Yusuf Ali and Feni District Jubo Dal President Zakir Hossain Jashim were taken into custody
    Two Jubo Dal activists arrested over arson attack on bus, police vehicle
    2 Jubo Dal activists arrested over arson attacks
    Police say a video showed the duo pouring petrol on a bus and lighting a fire while wearing press jackets

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron