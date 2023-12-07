Jubo Dal president, Swechchhasebak Dal leader among 29 BNP activists jailed over acts of sabotage

Two Dhaka courts have sentenced Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and Swechchhasebak Dal General Secretary Md Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel and 29 other BNP activists to varying jail terms in two separate cases of sabotage.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury gave the verdict in the first case on Thursday, acquitting 44 others against whom the charges were not proven.
The convicts in the case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station were Tuku, Jewel, Md Bhasani Chaklader, Md Mohsin, Md Hanif Hossain Babu, Md Belal Uddin, BNP’s Dhaka South Member Secretary Md Rafiqul Islam Majnu, Md Tariqul Islam Jikir, Md Baten, Kazi Md Jamal, Imran Khan Emon, Md Shohag Bhuiyan, A Salam Khan, Ariful Rahman Sujan, Sheikh Shahidullah Tipu, Md Jahangir Hossain, Md Abdullah Jamal Chowdhury Aditya, Md Selim, Ahmed, and Humayun Kabir Nahid.
The court sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment under the sections 148 and 34 of the Penal Code and another year of jail under the sections 427 and 34 of the Penal Code. But the sentences will run simultaneously, so the convicts will serve two years in jail overall.
Among the 44 acquitted in the case were Abul Hossain aka Lilu, Md Shafiul Bari Babu and Md Shamsur Rahman Humayun, who died while the trial was ongoing.
According to the verdict, police filed the case over sabotage in October 2017 in the Shahjahanpur area.
After the investigation was complete, police submitted a chargesheet with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court accusing 64 people.
Meanwhile, in another case filed with Gulshan Police Station, the court sentenced nine BNP leaders and activists to two years in jail under two separate sections of the law. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin delivered the verdict.
The jailed convicts are Mehedi Bappi, Mainul Hasan Prakash Mishu, Zakir Hossain, Shoriful, Mojibur Rahman Prakash Maji, Mamun Chowdhury, Rubel Hossain, Atiqur Rahman, and Billal Hossain.
Under section 143 of the Penal Code, the convicts received six months in jail and a Tk 5,000 fine. Failure to pay the fine will add another month to the jail term.
Besides that, under section 147 of the same law, the convicts were sentenced to one and a half years in jail and a Tk 5,000 fine. Failure to pay the fine will add another two months to their jail term.
Another accused, Aminul Islam, was acquitted after the charges against him were not proven.
On Sept 25, 2018, BNP leaders and activists carried out a procession to demand the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. Sub Inspector Md Nazrul Islam then filed a case with Gulshan police accusing them of vandalising vehicles during the rally.
After conducting an investigation into the case, SI Mohammad Jahangir Alam, submitted a chargesheet in court on Apr 22, 2019.