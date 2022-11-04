Vanuatu swears in new prime minister after snap election

Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau was sworn in as prime minister of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Friday, selected unopposed by lawmakers in a new parliament following a snap national election.

Kalsakau, the deputy prime minister in the previous government, leads a 30-member coalition involving five parties.

Vanuatu was not due to go to the polls until 2024, but held a snap election after parliament was dissolved by the president in August, to avoid an attempt to oust then prime minister, Bob Loughman.