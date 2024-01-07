Jatiya Party’s GM Quader wins Rangpur Sadar seat

Officials count ballots after daylong voting with low turnout amid opposition boycott
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has won the Rangpur-3 seat in the 12th national parliamentary election.
Voting took place at 175 centres in the constituency from 8 am to 4 pm.
Afterwards, the results were announced by Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Mohammad Mobasswer Hasan.
At 8:30 pm, he announced the results of all centres in the constituency and declared the Jatiya Party chief the unofficial winner.
Quader won 81,861 votes, while his closest challenger, independent candidate Anowara Islam Rani won 23,326.
The Rangpur-3 seat is one of the 26 from which Awami League candidates withdrew as part of a seat-sharing deal with the Jatiya Party.