Government is disoriented by transport lockdown, says BNP leader Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, who has been accused of briefing party activists from a ‘hideout’, has been spotted in a procession in Dhaka’s Khilgaon on the final day of the 48-hour-long nationwide blockade.

Rizvi marched with about 30 leaders and activists near Taltala Pallima Sangsad at around 7:30 am on Monday. Before that, he also made a brief speech.

“Leaders and activists throughout the country are peacefully observing the blockade programme. The presence of BNP supporters, even after so much oppression and torture, has made the government disoriented. The prime minister, other ministers, and leaders of the government are speaking rubbish.”