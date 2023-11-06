Government is disoriented by transport lockdown, says BNP leader Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, who has been accused of briefing party activists from a ‘hideout’, has been spotted in a procession in Dhaka’s Khilgaon on the final day of the 48-hour-long nationwide blockade.
Rizvi marched with about 30 leaders and activists near Taltala Pallima Sangsad at around 7:30 am on Monday. Before that, he also made a brief speech.
“Leaders and activists throughout the country are peacefully observing the blockade programme. The presence of BNP supporters, even after so much oppression and torture, has made the government disoriented. The prime minister, other ministers, and leaders of the government are speaking rubbish.”
"I want to make it clear that the democratic movement of the opposition parties cannot be suppressed by repression, arresting leaders, and torturing them. With increasing oppression, the leaders and activists are becoming stronger."
Rizvi also criticised the arrest of BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu. The police ‘picked him up’ from his sister's house late at night, according to his family members.
Meanwhile, the police are continuing to guard BNP's central office in Naya Paltan as before. The collapsible gate is locked. The footpath near the office has been closed to the general public.
On Oct 28, a clash broke out between the BNP and the police in Dhaka. Afterwards, policemen were deployed near the BNP office.