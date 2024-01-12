Hasty government formation ‘out of fear’, says BNP leader Rizvi

Senior BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has questioned the formation of the new government by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina four days after the parliamentary elections which his party boycotted and delivered an absolute majority for the Awami League.

He said the BNP's arch rival staged a 'farcical' election and the issuance of a gazette notification before the end of her parliament "elected in a night vote", hasty swearing-in and unprecedented speed with which the new government was formed proved that that "an unknown fear surrounds her".