Bangladesh gets a record number of women running for parliament in its 12th general election

A record number of 94 female candidates are in the race to be elected to parliament amid a boycott of the polls by the ruling Awami League’s main political rival the BNP.

The participation of female contestants has increased by 38.24 percent in comparison to the previous general election.

But the figure is only 5 percent of the total 1,895 candidates competing for the 300 parliamentary seats across Bangladesh.

The female candidates include 26 independents and 68 nominated by 14 of 27 political parties participating in the election.

Two transgender candidates will also compete in the polls.