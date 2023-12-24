Bangladesh gets a record number of women running for parliament in its 12th general election

A record number of 94 female candidates are in the race to be elected to parliament amid a boycott of the polls by the ruling Awami League’s main political rival the BNP.
The participation of female contestants has increased by 38.24 percent in comparison to the previous general election.
But the figure is only 5 percent of the total 1,895 candidates competing for the 300 parliamentary seats across Bangladesh.
The female candidates include 26 independents and 68 nominated by 14 of 27 political parties participating in the election.
Two transgender candidates will also compete in the polls.
The Awami League has nominated 20 women candidates for the national polls. Jatiya Party, Bangladesh Congress, and National People's Party have fielded nine candidates each. Trinamool BNP has nominated six women. Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijot and Bangladesh Nationalist Front have fielded theee women each. Gano Front and Bangladesh Supreme Party have nominated two women each.
Apart from this, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Jatiya Party (JP-Manzu), Bangladesh Nationalist Movement, Kalyan Party and Bangladesh Jatiya Party have fielded one female candidate each.
In contrast to men, women are lagging behind in electoral participation because of competition and strategy, according to political analyst Shantanu Majumder.
"Before a party nominates someone, they assess a candidate's chances of winning."
For more than three decades, the control of the country's politics has been in the hands of women. Women have occupied important positions both in and outside parliament. However, women still lag behind in the political arena.
In the 5th national election in 1991, 39 female candidates participated, among whom five emerged victorious and entered the parliament.
In the 6th general election, eight of 36 female candidates were successful, in the 7th parliamentary polls, six of 38 female candidates won, in the 8th national election, 19 of 59 female candidates were elected, and in the 10th parliamentary polls, 18 of 29 female candidates came out victorious.
In the 11th national election, 68 women contested for the 69 seats reserved for women representatives, and a record 22 were directly elected to parliament.
"We have made significant progress in welcoming women into spaces outside their homes. However, the situation is different in politics. A large portion of the women in politics comes from families," Shantanu said.
About the gender biases within society and political parties, he said, "The women who fight to secure positions within the party are often sidelined and pushed into the women’s wing. As a result, they are unable to secure a role within the main party".
"Without a change in the mentality within society and political parties, there will not be any improvement in the situation".
Eighteen women were nominated by the Awami League for the 11th parliamentary election.
Abdur Rahman, a member of the Awami League's central committee, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working for the empowerment of women from the beginning.
“She is making efforts to elevate women to higher positions in various professions. As a part of this continuous effort, many women have been nominated directly to contest the election.
Sabina Akter Tuhin, an independent candidate for Dhaka-14, said: " Voters of all classes are expressing their support for me. The support of female voters will keep me aheadin the election".
"This area is mine. I have done a lot of work here. Everyone is by my side. I will win their vote In Sha Allah.”
Sherifa Kader, Jatiya Party candidate for Dhaka-18, is also confident of winning the election. "I hope that everyone will vote for me,” she said.
TRANSGENDER CANDIDATES
Two transgender candidates are going to participate in the upcoming election. Among them, Anwara Islam Rani is running as an independent candidate for the Rangpur-3 constituency. Urmi has been nominated by the Bangladesh Supreme Party for the Gazipur-5 seat.
Supreme Party office secretary Ibrahim Mia said that they have nominated women candidates as a step towards advancing women.
"It is not because we need to have women candidates. We would have nominated more women if there were more candidates available. Women are still 'backward' in our society. They have progressed compared to before, but not as much as they should have".