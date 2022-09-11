    বাংলা

    Family apply for another extension to Khaleda Zia’s suspended prison sentence

    The home minister says this is part of a routine process

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 04:37 PM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 04:37 PM

    The family of Khaleda Zia have petitioned the government for another extension to the BNP chairperson’s suspended prison sentence.

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday acknowledged the receipt of the application, saying it was part of a routine process.

    The application will now be forwarded to the law ministry for its opinion.

    The term of the former prime minister’s suspended prison sentence is ending in the last week of September.

    This is the sixth time the family have sought an extension to the suspended prison term. The last was filed on Mar 24.

    The government approved all these applications, but denied Khaleda the permission to travel abroad for advanced medical treatment.

    The 78-year-old politician is suffering from a range of health problems with her heart, lungs, kidneys and eyes, as well as arthritis and diabetes.

    On Jun 11, she underwent a stenting procedure to remove a block in a major blood vessel.

    The BNP chief was convicted in two graft cases and sent to jail three years ago. In April 2020, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional release from jail for “humanitarian reasons”.

    She has been living in her Gulshan residence since then. She contracted coronavirus in April 2021 and was admitted to Evercare Hospital on several occasions afterwards.

