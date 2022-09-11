Family apply for another extension to Khaleda Zia’s suspended prison sentence

The family of Khaleda Zia have petitioned the government for another extension to the BNP chairperson’s suspended prison sentence.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday acknowledged the receipt of the application, saying it was part of a routine process.

The application will now be forwarded to the law ministry for its opinion.

The term of the former prime minister’s suspended prison sentence is ending in the last week of September.

This is the sixth time the family have sought an extension to the suspended prison term. The last was filed on Mar 24.