Ctg MP Mustafizur, supporters scuffle with journalists during nomination submission

Upon entering his car, journalists requested Mustafizur to stop and talk. Instead, he pushed them away and drove off.

Mustafizur was accompanied by a group of around 15 ruling party leaders and activists when he came to submit nomination papers to Chattogram's returning officer, Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.

A confrontation ensued when Independent TV journalist Rakib Uddin asked Mustafizur about potential violations of the electoral code of conduct. The question enraged the lawmaker, who responded with expletives, threats, and physical aggression. His followers joined in, pushing and shoving other journalists.

Recounting the incident, Rakib said, "Mustafizur Rahman came with more than five people to submit his nomination papers. He later confronted me when I asked him about breaches of the electoral code of conduct.”

"He looked ready to hit me and even threatened me. He then shoved me to the ground. After getting back up on my feet, his staff started pushing me from behind."