Consensus Commission, other parties trying to impose views on BNP, says Amir Khosru

Senior BNP leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has alleged that the National Consensus Commission and two to three other parties are trying to impose their opinions on his party.

Speaking at a business conference in Rajshahi on Saturday, the Standing Committee member said the “conspiracy” must be avoided and elections must be held within February, allowing the people to make their own decisions.

He added, “Parties seeking to fulfil their demands should go to the people, take public opinion, and obtain a mandate. No one should impose their views on the people. Those trying to hinder, delay, or question the election must be opposed by all business communities.

“Why wait until February? If possible, hold the election now and free the people.”

Khosru noted that consensus has already been reached and signatures collected, yet new demands are being raised.

“The Consensus Commission is trying to impose its personal views on us. Their job is to give opinions, not apply pressure. They should return to where they came from. Let the people decide,” he said.

The leader stressed that establishing political democracy alone is not enough; economic democracy is also “essential”.

“Economic democracy means decision-making and ownership should not remain in the hands of a few. Power should be shared among the people, workers, consumers, suppliers, and broader communities, so everyone benefits from development,” Khosru said.

He added that democracy means facing the people’s questions, not implementing a political party’s agenda.

“In the past, the Awami League government oppressed the people to implement its own agenda, but the people responded.”

He pledged that if the party comes to power, it will not waste public funds on mega projects.

Khosru criticised past economic models, saying they served only a few, and promised the BNP will implement an economy for all so “development benefits reach everyone”.