Russian claims of US election meddling hurt sentiments of Bangladeshis: BNP

The BNP has voiced objections to comments made by Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova about US envoy Peter Haas and the upcoming national elections, emphasising that the remarks conflict with the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.
In a statement released on Saturday, the country's largest opposition group said Zakharova's comments have hurt the sentiments of 'pro-democracy' Bangladeshis. It also outlined its hopes about Russia playing a constructive role in 'restoring democracy' in the country.
During a media briefing in Russia on Nov 22, Zakharova alleged that Haas had met with an opposition leader to strategise an anti-government movement, thereby displaying an "open disregard" for the Vienna Convention.
She also contended that Bangladesh possesses the capability to conduct "legitimate elections" without foreign intervention, accusing Washington of meddling in the country's internal affairs.
The Russian foreign ministry later shared her remarks on the social media platform X.
"The statement by the Russian spokesperson has deeply wounded the sentiments of democracy-loving Bangladeshis," the BNP said.
"Zakharova's assertions run counter to the desires and objectives of the people of Bangladesh for a transparent and inclusive election."
The party also rejected allegations of its leaders holding discussions with Haas on anti government campaigns, dismissing such claims as 'misinformation'.
The BNP added that Zakharova's perspective inadvertently supports the 'authoritarian rule' of the Awami League, thereby undermining the will of the people.
Highlighting the longstanding positive relations between the two nations, the BNP expressed optimism that Russia would endorse the 'ongoing struggle to secure basic human rights' in Bangladesh.
The party stressed the importance of preserving democratic values and inclusivity in the electoral process and sought support from the international community in this regard.