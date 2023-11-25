Russian claims of US election meddling hurt sentiments of Bangladeshis: BNP

The BNP has voiced objections to comments made by Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova about US envoy Peter Haas and the upcoming national elections, emphasising that the remarks conflict with the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.

In a statement released on Saturday, the country's largest opposition group said Zakharova's comments have hurt the sentiments of 'pro-democracy' Bangladeshis. It also outlined its hopes about Russia playing a constructive role in 'restoring democracy' in the country.

During a media briefing in Russia on Nov 22, Zakharova alleged that Haas had met with an opposition leader to strategise an anti-government movement, thereby displaying an "open disregard" for the Vienna Convention.

She also contended that Bangladesh possesses the capability to conduct "legitimate elections" without foreign intervention, accusing Washington of meddling in the country's internal affairs.