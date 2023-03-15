EC to hold votes for five cities in three phases

The Election Commission has decided to organise the elections of five city corporations in three phases ahead of the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Accordingly, voting in Gazipur, Rajshahi, Barishal, Sylhet and Khulna will likely take place between May and June, before the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The decision to hold the staggered elections was made at a meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at the EC headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday.

"We will have the elections between May and June. The HSC exams are scheduled to start on Jul 7. That is why a preliminary decision has been taken to hold the elections in five cities in three phases between May 23 and Jun 29 after the SSC exams," EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said.