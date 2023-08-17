Hasina accuses US of exploiting election issue to secure control over Bay of Bengal

The United States is pressuring Bangladesh on holding free and fair elections and safeguarding human rights because it is driven by a desire to gain control over the Bay of Bengal, Sheikh Hasina has said.

The prime minister believes the Americans want to destabilise the region by leveraging Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh’s election and democracy are not America’s objective,” she said at a discussion in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“They want to create a situation in Bangladesh by using democracy and elections as a pretext to gain control over the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal region.”

“Some are making excuses to attack and destroy other countries. Numerous conspiracies revolve around this region.”

Amid bolstered activities of the West to make Bangladesh hold a free and fair general election by January 2024 and protect human rights, Hasina said in an interview with the BBC in May that the United States might not want her, or the progress her government made, to continue.