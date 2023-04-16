Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023

Donald Trump's presidential campaign on Saturday reported raising $14.5 million during the first three months of this year, with contributions accelerating sharply after he announced he was about to be criminally indicted.

The disclosure to the Federal Election Commission does not cover all of the former president's political fundraising or disclose full details for online donors.

But the filing shows at least $2.7 million raised from individual donors in the two weeks after March 18, when he announced that a Manhattan grand jury was about to charge him after an investigation into hush money Trump allegedly paid to a mistress ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

During the prior two weeks, the disclosure shows the campaign bringing in just over $1 million from individual donors.

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, has denied having a sexual encounter with the woman at the center of the investigation and calls the probe a witch hunt by his political enemies. His indictment on March 30 made him the first former US president to face criminal charges.