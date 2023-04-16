    বাংলা

    Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023

    The disclosure to the Federal Election Commission does not cover all of the former president's political fundraising or disclose full details for online donors

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2023, 07:11 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 07:11 AM

    Donald Trump's presidential campaign on Saturday reported raising $14.5 million during the first three months of this year, with contributions accelerating sharply after he announced he was about to be criminally indicted.

    The disclosure to the Federal Election Commission does not cover all of the former president's political fundraising or disclose full details for online donors.

    But the filing shows at least $2.7 million raised from individual donors in the two weeks after March 18, when he announced that a Manhattan grand jury was about to charge him after an investigation into hush money Trump allegedly paid to a mistress ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

    During the prior two weeks, the disclosure shows the campaign bringing in just over $1 million from individual donors.

    Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, has denied having a sexual encounter with the woman at the center of the investigation and calls the probe a witch hunt by his political enemies. His indictment on March 30 made him the first former US president to face criminal charges.

    That has energised his supporters and his campaign finances.

    The campaign reported spending $3.5 million through March, with close to half going to his campaign payroll and travel expenses. At least $7,000 was spent at golf clubs and resorts that are owned by Trump in south Florida.

    Eight in 10 Republicans see the case against Trump as politically motivated, and his lead over other Republican presidential hopefuls has grown since his indictment, according a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll found this month.

    Still, Trump has not sewn up the money race for the Republican nomination, and some experts say his legal woes, which include other potentially more serious investigations, could push Republicans tired of the drama around him to look for another presidential candidate.

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce a presidential bid soon, reported having about $85 million in a political fundraising account at the end of March.

    To counter the perceived threat from DeSantis, the Make America Great Again Inc Super PAC, which has received at least $60 million in funding from one of Trump's political committees, on Saturday reported to regulators it plans to spend $1.5 million on TV ads opposing DeSantis.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President Donald Trump listens to a choir of people incarcerated due to their actions on January 6 sing "The Star-Spangled Banner", as footage from January 6 plays on a screen behind him, during the first rally for his re-election campaign at Waco Regional Airport in Waco, Texas, US, March 25, 2023.
    Reaction to Trump's indictment
    Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels
    Former US President Donald Trump attends a rally held to speak to his supporters after announcing his candidacy for president in the 2024 election at an event in Waco, Texas, US, Mar 25, 2023.
    Trump casts 2024 contest in apocalyptic terms, slams prosecutors
    While some pundits had expressed concerns about possible violence, the atmosphere during his first election rally in Texas was festive and there were no reports of trouble
    Former US President Donald Trump takes the stage during the first rally for his re-election campaign at Waco Regional Airport in Waco, Texas, US, March 25, 2023.
    How Trump will use indictment to rouse support for his 2024 campaign
    Trump will try to turn his indictment to his advantage by stoking anger among core supporters over what they see as the weaponisation of the justice system
    A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a gathering outside his Mar-a-Lago resort after he posted a message on his Truth Social account saying that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, and called on his supporters to protest, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 20, 2023. REUTERS
    Trump warns of 'death & destruction' if charged with a crime
    Trump falsely claims his defeat in 2020 was the result of fraud - a claim that inspired his followers to launch a deadly Jan 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp