BNP leader Nipun gets anticipatory bail in 8 vandalism cases

The Appellate Division has granted anticipatory bail to Nipun Roy Chowdhury, the BNP secretary general for the Dhaka district, in eight cases of sabotage, including a case over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence.

A five-member appellate bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order on Tuesday. She has been granted anticipatory bail until Jan 11.

Senior advocates Badruddoza Badal, Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Ruhul Quddus Kajol argued for Nipun. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi appeared for the state.