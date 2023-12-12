BNP leader Nipun gets anticipatory bail in 8 vandalism cases

The Appellate Division has granted anticipatory bail to Nipun Roy Chowdhury, the BNP secretary general for the Dhaka district, in eight cases of sabotage, including a case over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence.
A five-member appellate bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order on Tuesday. She has been granted anticipatory bail until Jan 11.
Senior advocates Badruddoza Badal, Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Ruhul Quddus Kajol argued for Nipun. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi appeared for the state.
The state filed for the suspension of Nipun's bail in four of the eight cases against her at the chamber judge of the Appellate Division on Dec 6.
The chamber judge, without staying the bail order, referred the petition to the regular Appellate Bench for hearing.
Seven of the eight cases following the Oct 28 incident have been lodged at the Ramna and Paltan police stations. The eighth was filed at South Keraniganj Police Station.